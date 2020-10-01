Power outages continue across New Brunswick

NB Power crews continue to work to restore power across the province after high winds Wednesday left many customers without it.

Just over 3,000 customers were waiting for restoration Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said there are still scattered outages, with the greatest impacts in Grand Falls, Woodstock, Rothesay and Fredericton.

"They should all be taken care of today," he said in an email to CBC News onThursday morning.

Belliveau added at one point or another Wednesday the outages affected 40,000 customers.