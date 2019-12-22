About 3,500 NB Power customers on the Acadian Peninsula were still without electricity as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Tracadie and Lamèque are among the communities affected.

Late Sunday morning, communities in the region lost power due to a faulty relay switch at the Caraquet terminal, NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said in an email to CBC News.

Originally it was expected that customers would have their power back by 1 p.m.

Crews had restored power to more than half the affected customers by Sunday afternoon, but while fixing the problem, a transmission line failed, bringing the total number of people affected back up over 10,000 for about an hour, then the numbers dropped down around the 6,000 mark.

Power is expected to be restored to all those affected by 8 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday morning, about 5,000 customers near Edmundston lost power. It took more than a day for the utility to find the cause of that outage, and several more hours after that to restore power.