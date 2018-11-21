Another major power outage leaves thousands in the dark

About 9,600 NB Power customers in southeastern New Brunswick are without power Wednesday evening.

More than 5,900 customers in the Shediac and Cap-Pelé areas and almost 3,330 in the Sackville region are in the dark as a result of unplanned outages, according to the NB Power website.

The cause of the outages and the restoration times remain unclear.

NB Power could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening. The utility said in a tweet crews are responding to the outages.

Crews are responding to outages in the Shediac and Sackville area. Please check <a href="https://t.co/qyGRAtW91T">https://t.co/qyGRAtW91T</a> for updates. <a href="https://t.co/h1AXaDnuDm">pic.twitter.com/h1AXaDnuDm</a> —@NB_Power

For some customers in the affected areas, it's the third major outage in the past two weeks. For the province, it's the fourth widespread outage since the beginning of November.

Across the province, 381 Charlotte County customers have also lost power.