More than 50,000 NB Power customers without electricity

More than 50,000 NB Power customers are without power Wednesday evening. Customers in the Moncton area are most impacted by the outages, where 37,000 people were without power.
The cause of the outage is a tree that fell on a transmission line
More than 50,000 NB Power customers are without power Wednesday evening.
Customers in the Moncton area are most impacted, where 37,000 people were without power.
About 8,000 of customers are located near the coast in Shediac and another 5,000 are without power in Kent.
The outage was caused by a tree falling on a transmission line, NB Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email to CBC News.
"We are aware of a significant outage affecting the southeast of the province," said Couture.
"Crews are currently working to safely and efficiently restore power to all affected customers."
Couture said the first report of an outage came in at 8:45 p.m. AT.
NB Power estimates most customers will have power restored by 1 a.m. Thursday.
