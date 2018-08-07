Almost 26,000 NB Power customers lose power in Moncton

Almost 26,000 customers lost power in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe on Tuesday when a thunder and lightning storm caused a transmission failure.

"Once the lightning has passed and it's safe to do so, crews will be able to investigate and tend to restoration efforts," NB Power spokesperson Marie-Andrée Bolduc said in an email.

The region is under a heat alert and a severe thunderstorm watch.

Power outage at CBC in Moncton. On backup power. High winds outside, looks like a storm about to hit. —@smagee29

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, with strong wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued in such cases, the agency said.

Other New Brunswick communities, including Fredericton, Woodstock and parts of Grand Lake have also been battered by disruptive storms in the recent days.