Skip to Main Content
Almost 26,000 NB Power customers lose power in Moncton

Almost 26,000 NB Power customers lose power in Moncton

There are almost 26,000 customers without power in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe.

Region under a heat alert and severe thunderstorm watch

CBC News ·
The greater Moncton area is without power and under a severe thunderstorm watch. (Shane Magee/Twitter)

Almost 26,000 customers lost power in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe on Tuesday when a thunder and lightning storm caused a transmission failure.

"Once the lightning has passed and it's safe to do so, crews will be able to investigate and tend to restoration efforts," NB Power spokesperson Marie-Andrée Bolduc said in an email.

The region is under a heat alert and a severe thunderstorm watch. 

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, with strong wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued in such cases, the agency said.

Other New Brunswick communities, including Fredericton, Woodstock and parts of Grand Lake have also been battered by disruptive storms in the recent days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us