Incident leaves 1 N.B. Power linesman dead, 1 injured

An accident Tuesday night near Hopewell Cape has left one N.B. Power linesman dead and another injured.

WorkSafeNB, which is investigating, confirmed the death on Wednesday.

The incident took place as crews were working on infrastructure under "heavy ice conditions," said Troy Collins, chief of the Hillsborough Fire Department.

Other details were not available.

"As this is an active investigation, we cannot share any further information," WorkSafe said.

CBC News has tried multiple times to reach N.B. Power about the fatal incident but has not received a response.

N. B. Power said earlier that wet snow and freezing rain over the weekend and earlier this week had brought branches in contact with trees, causing many customers to lose power.

Hopewell Cape is about 35 kilometres southeast of Moncton at the mouth of the Petitcodiac River.

Collins said up to 10 members from his department were at the scene on Memel Road.