NB Power defends Joi Scientific licence in face of scrutiny from MLAs

NB Power's CEO is defending the utility's decision to spend millions of dollars to license secret hydrogen technology from a Florida startup, saying it still has "potential."

Joi Scientific claims to have found a way to efficiently generate hydrogen electricity from seawater, which would be a major scientific breakthrough.

The utility spent $13 million Cdn, with $6.7 million from the province's Regional Development Corporation, to license the technology.

But earlier this week, CBC News reported that Joi Scientific told shareholders this past summer that its technology wasn't working as previously described.

Appearing before the standing committee on Crown corporations on Friday, NB Power CEO Gaëtan Thomas said the utility shouldn't have set expectations when it said it would develop a demonstration unit in 2020.

"If the project proves out and it can be scaled, we'll continue," Thomas said.

"But right now, we're spending minimal investment, and we're looking with other partners to actually come to that determination."

He would not name any of those partners.

Thomas said the decision on Joi Scientific could come as early as the end of this calendar year or, at the latest, by the end of the fiscal year.

"Obviously, if it doesn't prove out, we'll have to walk away and we'll be the first to come and tell that," he said, promising to be transparent about the decision.

While Thomas wasn't specific on what the utility is spending its "minimal investment" on at Joi, he confirmed NB Power is still running a lab in Florida to work with Joi Scientific.

NB Power spent more than $74,000 on costs associated with the lab between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 15, 2019, according to information CBC News has obtained through access to information.

Chair says technology will take time

Thomas faced a barrage of questions about Joi Scientific at the committee hearings on Friday.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin described the Joi Scientific licence as "a Hail Mary roulette game," while Green Party Leader David Coon called it "high stakes gambling" with public money.

Thomas defended the decision, saying he would have put his own money into it if he could have done so.

NB Power executives have previously told the Energy and Utilities Board that it's possible it will lose money in the Joi Scientific partnership, but it will be costlier if the utility doesn't find an alternative fuel source for the Belledune generating station.

"At the end of the day, we believe we did the right thing," Thomas said on Friday.

NB Power board chair Ed Barrett also doubled down on Joi Scientific, saying the technology still holds promise.

"But we are of the view this is going to take time," Barrett said.

"So many times have I observed in my history in private-sector business that you get right to the point of breakthrough and you step away, when if you'd stayed just a little bit longer, you'd begin to see some evidence of it. And that, in my view, is kind of where we are."

Some assumptions made

The company has claimed its technology can create more energy than it uses.

But a former employee who spoke to CBC News has said Joi Scientific's claims of 200 per cent efficiency are "impossible."

At best, the former employee said the company could report 20 per cent efficiency.

Thomas disputed that on Friday, saying the utility has results that are higher than the numbers quoted by CBC News, but would not say what level of efficiency was achieved.

"So it depends who you believe," he said.

Thomas later said there was a test that showed 20 per cent efficiency, "but the system was not optimized."

Austin asked whether Thomas could name any of the scientific institutions or experts who have tested Joi Scientific's technology, but Thomas said some institutions do not want to be named when they do testing, noting they would be "hounded" for their results.

Joi Scientific, a company with a multi-million-dollar NB Power partnership, discovered it's been calculating power incorrectly, CBC News has learned. (Karissa Donkin/CBC)

"We did the due diligence," Thomas said.

"We had independent validation and measurements, but there were parts that could not be measured. Some assumptions had been made. We're now back into an area where it's still promising but not to the same levels as we initially thought."

This past summer, Joi Scientific CEO Traver Kennedy revealed to shareholders that Joi had been calculating power incorrectly.

Since June, the company has been using a new method to do its power calculations, Kennedy said in a conference call with shareholders, according to a record obtained by CBC News.

"The results have been both consistent and disappointing," Kennedy told shareholders on the call.

"We've come to learn that the power measurements coming into our circuitry and going all the way back to the wall fundamentally show our current Hydrogen 2.0 technology has poor system efficiencies."