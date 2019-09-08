Dorian's visit leaves more than 58,000 customers without power

About 58,000 NB Power customers in the province were waiting for the power to come back on as of 9:57 a.m. after Hurricane Dorian's assault on the Maritimes.

While the hurricane didn't hit New Brunswick directly, people in the province are feeling its effects. NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said most of the outages are because of downed power lines, caused by Saturday's wind.

"We had some crews working in the night, what were possible," said Belliveau. "Today at first light we'll be out in full force."

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization is warning people to stay away from any downed power lines.

Boats in the Shediac Marina were tossed around by the wind and waves on Saturday, leaving lots to cleanup. (Submitted by Manon Herbert-Ferguson)

"No one under any circumstances should be touching them, or even going near them," said spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

"There's probably a lot of damage to trees, both trees that have been downed and limbs that have been broken off and remain in the canopy, so if you're out walking about under trees, have a look up and make sure there's not a large branch that's just teetering."

Downey said to contact NB Power in the event of downed power lines.

Riverview, Moncton, and Dieppe were the hardest hit, with 23,000 without power in the area. In Bouctouche and Shediac, 15,000 are without power.

The wind blew the roof of an old garage in Anse Bleu on Saturday night. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Belliveau said he doesn't have an estimate on when people will have power back, but people can check the NB Power website for updates.

"In Moncton, it's a little more complicated because there was so much wind last night in that area that we have to really do assessing today where other areas we were able to get some sense of restoration yesterday."

Belliveau said it won't be until Sunday afternoon until NB Power has a handle on how long it will take to restore power in the Moncton area.

"It could be a multi-day event for some customers," said Belliveau. "We'll know much more as the day progresses and we have a better idea of what the actual damage is and what's needed to repair."

At one point on Saturday night there were 80,000 customers without power.

On the Acadian Peninsula, in Anse Bleu, people lost power around 7 p.m. when the roof of an old garage blew onto the road and hit power lines. Power was reconnected early Sunday morning.

"Big waves, and lots of wind and lots of rain, that's what was going on last night," said Hedard Cormier, who lives in Anse Bleu. "A lot of people were scared, but everything went alright."

Cormier said he's used to storms and power outages in Anse Bleu, so Saturday's weather was just another storm. Now it's on to the cleanup.

"We're used to that," said Cormier, "I've seen worse for sure."