Electricity restored to 23,000 Fredericton-area N.B. Power customers
N.B. Power crews restored electricity to about 23,000 customers in the Fredericton area after an unplanned transmission outage Friday morning.
First outage reported around 10:15 a.m. Friday
N.B. Power crews restored electricity to about 23,000 customers in the Fredericton area after an unplanned transmission outage Friday morning.
Customers started reporting the loss of power at about 10:15 a.m., said Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power.
In another email at 11:23 a.m., Couture said all customers had been restored, though N.B. Power's outage website showed 47 customers remained without power as of 11:35 a.m.
Couture said the cause of the outage is under investigation.
According to N.B. Power's online outage map, affected customers were in Fredericton, New Maryland, and other communities including Oromocto, Charters Settlement, Beaver Dam and Tracy.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?