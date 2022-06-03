Electricity restored to 23,000 Fredericton-area N.B. Power customers

N.B. Power crews restored electricity to about 23,000 customers in the Fredericton area after an unplanned transmission outage Friday morning.

Customers started reporting the loss of power at about 10:15 a.m., said Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power.

In another email at 11:23 a.m., Couture said all customers had been restored, though N.B. Power's outage website showed 47 customers remained without power as of 11:35 a.m.

Couture said the cause of the outage is under investigation.

According to N.B. Power's online outage map, affected customers were in Fredericton, New Maryland, and other communities including Oromocto, Charters Settlement, Beaver Dam and Tracy.