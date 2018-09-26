Thousands of NB Power customers without electricity

There are close to 2,500 NB Power customers without electricity Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the NB Power website reported close to 2,000 customers without power in the Fredericton area.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson with NB Power, said the power outages were caused by wet tree branches coming into contact with power lines.

At the outage's peak Wednesday morning, the NB Power website reported more than 4,500 NB Power customers without electricity.

"We are working on updated estimated time of restorations," he said.