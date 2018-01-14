Some N.B. customers still without power after extreme cold

About 1,800 customers are without power Sunday morning after extreme cold weather swept through the province.

Weather warnings were issued on Friday and Saturday when wind chill values ranged from -33 to -45 and caused more than 29,000 N.B. Power customers to lose power.

Those Environment Canada warnings ended by Saturday evening.

As of 9:10 a.m. A.T. Sunday, 1,830 customers were without power in the Acadian Peninsula, Charlotte Southwest, Central York Sunbury, Moncton Riverview Dieppe, Northumberland Miramichi and Restigouche regions.

Dominique Couture, an N.B. Power spokesperson, said most of the current outages were reported late Saturday or Sunday morning.

She said the utility has restored power to 94 per cent of the customers impacted by the extreme weather event.