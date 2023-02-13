N.B. Power CEO says it's too early to commit to EUB oversight of Lepreau deal

The CEO of N.B. Power says it's too early to tell whether the Energy and Utilities Board would get to scrutinize a potential business deal with an Ontario power utility to help run the Point Lepreau nuclear power plant.

Lori Clark says the Crown corporation is looking at a range of options for how Ontario Power Generation might be able to run Lepreau better.

One of them could be "a separate entity" co-owned by the two utilities to manage the plant, allowing them to share profits and financial risk.

Clark told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton it's too early to say whether the EUB, the province's independent regulator, would get to examine such an arrangement.

"That would be something that obviously would be important in understanding as we go forward. But we're just not at that stage of of the discussions yet."

A subsidiary would lead to more private process

She added she expects an agreement would be scrutinized by the EUB, "but I can't speculate at this point in time."

Louise Comeau of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick said last week that N.B. Power may use a new law allowing it to set up subsidiaries if it strikes a deal with the Ontario corporation.

The subsidiary could then avoid the kind of detailed hearings, disclosures and filing of financial documents that N.B. Power must go through when it's seeking a power rate increase or planning a major project, Comeau said.

Clark said she met with Comeau this week and told her that it's too early to say for sure.

"We need to understand what a potential partnership could look like and then we talk about how we could execute on that."

Louise Comeau, director of climate change and energy solutions at the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, said N.B. Power may use a new law allowing it to set up subsidiaries if it strikes a deal with the Ontario utility. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The province has already shielded the potential $3 billion cost of the proposed refurbishment of the Mactaquac hydro dam from EUB oversight.

Clark said the goal of any deal with Ontario Power Generation is for Point Lepreau to operate better and avoid the kind of costly shutdowns it has seen recently.

"Any improvement in reliability of the station would be an overall benefit to N.B. Power customers, she said.

"The utility's debt could be reduced, which would reduce interest costs, which would have a downward impact on rates."

Lepreau outage hurt projected profit

The plant has had a series of problems since a $2.4 billion refurbishment wrapped up in 2012.

As of January, the plant had achieved only 55 per cent capacity for 2022-23, according to N.B. Power's filings with the Energy and Utilities Board.

That includes a 35-day outage that began Dec. 15 and stretched into January, wiping out all of the utility's projected profit for this year.

The Ontario utility has a large fleet of nuclear reactors, giving it more experience dealing with shutdowns.

"If we could have some of that expertise here that could help us with our outages, planning the outages and executing the outages, then the plant is down for a shorter period of time and the reliability is higher," Clark said.

Clark took over as interim CEO of N.B. Power last year and was confirmed in the job last month.

Lori Clark, acting N.B. Power CEO, said it's too early to know if a deal may be possible with OPG. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

She said the status quo is not an option for the utility, which carries a debt of more than $5 billion.

"New Brunswickers have been asking for a change. So I think it's incumbent on the leadership at N.B. Power, and the board, and government to pursue all options and explore them."

That could include giving up direct ownership and management of some power generation so that outside companies absorb more of the cost and the financial risk.

"We may not be the 100 per cent owner of those assets," she said.

Clark pointed out that's the model the utility is using for wind generation and small modular nuclear reactors, and she wouldn't rule it out for the Mactaquac Dam and the Belledule coal-fired plant.

She also defended the $1.3 million salary of Brett Plummer, N.B. Power's vice-president nuclear.

Vice-president made things better

Opposition MLAs questioned last week why he's being paid so well when the nuclear plant he's responsible for has performed so poorly and needs outside help.

Clark said Plummer improved Lepreau's operations after he was hired in 2015, and recent problems "have been primarily on the what I would call the conventional side, not on the nuclear side of the plant."

Lepreau "is an older plant that does need to have some significant investment going forward" to help it run more reliably, she said, and that's where Ontario Power Generation could be a partner.

A key calculation for any Lepreau deal will be whether whatever N.B. Power pays to the Ontario utility would cost less than the risk of continuing to go it alone at Point Lepreau.