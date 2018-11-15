NB Power likely blew its storm damage budget — and it's not even winter

NB Power has not provided information on costs yet, but three straight outage events in the last two weeks has pillaged its modest $2.7-million storm damage budget for the year even though months of dangerous winter weather is still to come.

The utility has been hopeful that four years of heavy spending on tree trimming along its lines would help contain outages this year and, in part, budgeted on that optimism

Just two weeks ago NB Power president Gaëtan Thomas declared the power grid more robust and storm-resistant than ever.

"We have invested in better forecasting technology and have storm-hardened a great deal of our infrastructure in many areas of the province," said Thomas on Nov. 2, the start of the province's ironically timed Storm Preparedness Week.

NB Power president Gaëtan Thomas recently said the NB Power power grid more storm-resistant than ever. (CBC)

But three windstorms and three big outages later — which included the province's third worst blackout of all time — it is clear problems remain.

'It's been trying to say the least'

On Wednesday, more than 20,000 NB Power customers in several locations were hit with power outages. That's after more than 8,000 went dark on the weekend and more than 100,000 lost power the weekend before — all during high wind events.

"It's been a long stretch of wind and trees making contacts with lines since Nov. 3," said NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau on Wednesday.

"It's been trying to say the least."

Dieppe firefighters monitor the scene where a tree fell into a power lines. (Radio-Canada)

Last week, Thomas said NB Power is four years into a seven-year plan to clear whole trees, limbs and other brush along the 600,000 poles and 21,000 kilometres of wires in its distribution network to try and lessen the frequency and duration of outages.

"It will take a couple of more years to really finish the whole tree-trimming program," said Thomas

NB Power president and CEO Gaetan Thomas responds to questions about the reliability of the province's power system, after thousands remain with no heat and no lights after a wind storm on the weekend. 15:18

Extended outages

NB Power customers have noticed the extra work but still continue to experience outages.

Jen Hudson, who lives with her family in Mundleville near Rexton, lost power last week for several days during the first outage even though extensive preventative work was done in her area earlier this year.

"We were actually quite impressed by the tree clearing this spring and summer," Hudson told CBC's Jonna Brewer as she began her sixth day without electricity

"They did a lot along the lines here in front of my house and beyond."

Outages did not used to be such a stubborn problem.

A fallen tree in Moncton on Wednesday is one many around the province that caused power outages. (Radio-Canada)

In the nine years between 2005 and 2013 NB Power spent an average of $2.1 million per year on storm costs. But in the five years since, that has ballooned to an average of over $14 million per year.

Despite that recent experience, the budget for storm costs this year was set at $2.7 million, more in line with earlier, gentler days

And although the utility has not yet responded to questions about how much of that is left following the recent blackouts, based on previous events, the answer is almost certainly none.

Similarities to 2014 ice storm

The largest of the recent outages, which began Nov. 3, left 104,000 NB Power customers without electricity at its peak and took 300 crews six days to fully resolve.

That has some similarities to New Year's 2014, when NB Power fought ice storm outages affecting 88,000 customers over 11 days with 262 restoration crews.

The bill for that event and the subsequent cleanup eventually topped $12 million.

NB Power still has 20 weeks left in its fiscal year — most of that during hard winter months, and Belliveau already has his fingers crossed that a snowstorm and high winds forecast for Friday does not materialize.

"Sometimes weather systems will change and we're certainly hoping that is the case," he said.