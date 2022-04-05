PCs' absorption of People's Alliance hasn't changed strategy of opponents

The political right may have united in New Brunswick, but there are no prospects for a similar merger on the left, at least not yet.

Four Liberal leadership candidates say they'll try to win over Green supporters if they become leader, but they say they don't need to absorb the smaller party altogether to defeat a combined Progressive Conservative-People's Alliance vote in the next election.

"I consider myself to be somebody who is centre-left, and I think good governance comes from the centre," said former MP T.J. Harvey, who said he wouldn't tilt the party far to the left to win over Greens.

Susan Holt believes the Liberals can win a majority even with the Green Party on the ballot, because they've done it once before, in 2018.

Susan Holt, Liberal leadership candidate, believes a majority is possible for her party, even with the Green Party on the ballot. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Former cabinet minister Donald Arseneault said he'd also keep the party in the political centre, and remind Greens that only the Liberals are in a position to implement policy.

"It's a party that can actually make change happen in government," he said.

Green leader skeptical of 'uniting of left'

But Green leader David Coon said even if the Liberals were in a courting mood he wouldn't be interested, and he rejects the premise that getting together would be a uniting of the "left."

"The Liberals are more similar to the Tories than either of them are to us," Coon said.

"These are very centralized, top-down, we-know-best, only-some-people-matter kind of parties that embrace corporate agendas, not the common good. So I don't see it."

Liberal leadership candidate T.J. Harvey said the party needs to govern from the centre. (Submitted)

Last week the two People's Alliance MLAs in the legislature joined the PC caucus, spelling the end of the Alliance as a party.

With most of their supporters expected to follow them to the PCs, it's a boost for the Higgs government in two upcoming Miramichi-area byelections, ridings where the Alliance has won a lot of support in the past.

In one of them, Miramichi Bay-Neguac, the combined PC-Alliance vote in the last provincial election would have been enough to defeat the Liberal winner.

The Greens had 10.1 per cent in the riding, but even so there's little appetite for a collaboration or merger with the Liberals.

"We're the alternative to both the PCs and the Liberals," Coon said. "That's how we're going to go run election campaigns. That's how we've won election campaigns, and that's certainly how we'll run in the byelections."

Liberal leadership candidate, and former cabinet minister, Donald Arseneault also believes the Liberals need to stay in the centre. (CBC)

Only NDP leader Mackenzie Thomason said he'd be willing to make a deal with Liberals and Greens to run a single candidate in the two byelections, but only if that single candidate were not a Liberal, and he doesn't expect the Liberals to agree to that.

He's also open to running joint candidates in the next general election, but only if the Liberals agreed to implement electoral reform after taking power.

Grand coalition unlikely

St. Thomas University political scientist Jamie Gillies said a merger or co-operation agreement is unlikely because there's almost no incentive for the Greens to cozy up to the Liberals.

Unlike the Alliance, the Greens held all three of their seats in the last provincial election and have maintained a political base of support in polling.

"The Greens know … and David Coon knows that there is a constituency that belongs to him. They're neither Liberal nor Progressive Conservative," he said.

"I don't see this becoming a grand coalition on the left yet."

If the PCs win both byelections in June, it could put the Liberals in 'panic mode' and force both them and the Greens to take a harder look at collaborating, according to St. Thomas University political scientist Jamie Gillies. (CBC)

Liberal leadership candidate Seamus Byrne agrees the Greens "aren't as sympathetic" to Liberals as the Alliance was to the PCs, though he says the Liberals should try to persuade Greens to help them defeat the Conservatives in 2024.

Gillies said another reason that's unlikely is the Greens could benefit from the demise of the Alliance by picking up support from disgruntled rural voters who reject the two traditional parties.

"They resonated with similar kinds of voters," he said, describing Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau as "arguably now the most populist politician in the province."

He noted that the Greens and the Alliance both favoured banning the industrial spraying of glyphosate, a position the PCs and the Liberals won't embrace.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason said he'd be willing to make a deal with Liberals and Greens to run a single candidate in the two byelections, but only if that single candidate were not a Liberal, and he doesn't expect the Liberals to agree to that. (CBC News)

Harvey said governments should do the same with glyphosate as on COVID vaccines: rely on experts, including scientists at Health Canada, and "let science dictate the path."

But Greens question that science and want the herbicide banned outright.

Harvey said parties that move away from the middle by raising wedge issues to win over "a small minority of voters" are being divisive.

"We need to govern from the centre," he said.

Holt said a renewed Liberal party "that's led with heart" can win over Green supporters.

Arseneault's message is blunter: the Liberals need to stay in the centre and remind the Greens that a half-loaf is better than nothing.

"The Greens need to look at the Liberal party as the only one that's very serious about implementing some of the initiatives, or some of the policy principles, that the Greens hold," he said.

Gillies said if the PCs win both byelections in June that could put the Liberals in "panic mode" and force both them and the Greens to take a harder look at collaborating.

But even then a unite-the-left scenario would be unlikely, he said.

"There is still a fairly fundamental divide between the Green Party and the Liberal Party."









