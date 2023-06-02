N.B. minister reveals results of review of LGBTQ-protection policy this morning

New Brunswick's minister of education reveals the results of a review into a policy protecting LGBTQ students.

New Brunswick's minister of education is revealing the results of a review into a policy protecting LGBTQ students at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

A news conference announcing the results of the review is being livestreamed here by CBC News.

Education Minister Bill Hogan is going to be available to answer questions on the completed review of Policy 713, according to a notice sent to news media Thursday morning.

Policy 713 outlines minimum requirements for a safe environment for LGBTQ students, and contains guidelines such as respecting their pronouns and chosen names and providing gender-neutral washrooms.

Two of the sections under review affirm students' rights to choose extracurricular activities and use washrooms that align with their gender identity.

A third says a principal must get the consent of a child under 16 before contacting parents to get their permission to make a name change official on school records.

New Brunswick Education Bill Hogan has said the review of Policy 713 will not roll back any rights for LGBTQ students. (Radio-Canada)

Premier Blaine Higgs and Education Minister Bill Hogan have both said the rights of LGBTQ children will not be rolled back, but some parts of the policy need clarification because of "misinterpretations and concerns."

Since the review became public knowledge in early May, thousands of people have walked out of class and demonstrated in protest against any possible changes.

On Wednesday Hogan said any changes will be less extensive than what some people feared.

"I think, at the end of the day, it's going to be, like, 'is that all you were talking about?'"