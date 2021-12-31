N.B. RCMP call for independent investigation after man dies following police shooting

New Brunswick RCMP say Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team will conduct an investigation into a shooting incident involving police early Friday that resulted in a man's death.

According to a media release, RCMP say two members of the Hampton Detachment responded to a call at Kingston, N.B., residence at 3:47 a.m.

Police met the man who was the subject of the complaint. The situation eventually resulted in both members firing their guns, the release states.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died. Police say first aid was applied at the scene.

One of the officers is at home with non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

New Brunswick RCMP requested the external investigation. Police won't comment on the details of the incident, saying it would be inappropriate during an investigation.