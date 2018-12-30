N.B. Police Commission denies negligence in conduct investigation of ex-deputy chief

The New Brunswick Police Commission and its former executive director deny any wrongdoing in how they handled a conduct complaint against the former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Force in connection with Dennis Oland's murder trial.

Glen McCloskey is suing the commission and Staphan (Steve) Roberge for alleged negligence, bias, unlawful conduct and violation of public trust in their investigation into allegations he tried to influence another officer's testimony about his presence at the bloody scene of Richard Oland's murder.

The independent civilian oversight body and Roberge, in their statement of defence, contend they "conducted themselves in good faith, in a lawful manner, in accordance with the Police Act and at no time did [they] engage in illegal or wrongful conduct."

They claim they are protected from the lawsuit in carrying out their duties under the act and point out it was the appointed investigator, former Fredericton police chief Barry MacKnight, who conducted the investigation, not them.

They "have no direct knowledge of [MacKnight's] investigative methods," according to their statement of defence, filed with the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John.

The commission and Roberge are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed with costs, alleging McCloskey filed it after the limitation period and that it's "frivolous and vexatious."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Stems from 2015 murder trial

Jennifer Smith, executive director of the commission, and Roberge both declined to comment, as the matter is before the courts.

McCloskey was also seeking a judicial review of the commission's investigation, but the application has been withdrawn, according to court staff. His lawyer, Brian Murphy, did not respond to a request for comment.

McCloskey, a nearly 30-year veteran of the police force, retired last April. He was scheduled to face an arbitration hearing in October, but the matter was dropped because the commission only has the authority to discipline active officers.

The investigation stemmed from testimony in 2015 at Oland's first murder trial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland.

Retired Staff Sgt. Mike King testified that in 2014 — either before or during Oland's preliminary inquiry — McCloskey, who was then an inspector and his immediate supervisor, told him he didn't "have to tell" anyone McCloskey had entered the bloody crime scene.

Retired Saint John Police Force staff sergeant Mike King, pictured here in 2015, testified deputy chief Glen McCloskey never used the word 'lie,' but his meaning was clear. (CBC)

McCloskey denied the allegation and alleged it was King who lied to the court about him because he was angry about being passed over for a promotion.

McCloskey told the court he entered the crime scene twice on July 7, 2011, before forensic testing was complete — once under the supervision of the forensics officer to observe the body and then again without authorization out of "curiosity."

Allegations repeated at retrial

King repeated his allegation at Oland's murder retrial.

McCloskey again denied King's allegation under oath. He also denied new allegations from the officer who accompanied him on his second trip into the crime scene.

The retrial ended July 19 with Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison finding Oland not guilty.

Sgt. Greg Oram, who did not testify at Oland's first trial, told the court McCloskey sat on a piece of furniture in the blood-spattered office, and they wandered around much of the office before the forensics officer returned and told them to get out.

McCloskey acknowledged his movements within the crime scene were more extensive than he previously testified to but said he never sat down or touched anything.

Steve Roberge is no longer executive director of the New Brunswick Police Commission, as of Jan. 2. (CBC)

In October 2015, following King's testimony at Oland's first trial, then-chief John Bates asked the commission to investigate McCloskey's alleged "witness tampering." The commission appointed MacKnight on Dec. 14, 2015, according to the statement of defence.

Less than a month into his investigation, MacKnight recommended launching a criminal investigation. His probe was suspended and Halifax police, after an eight-month investigation, cleared McCloskey of any criminal wrongdoing.

MacKnight resumed his investigation and found that McCloskey and King did have the conversation as described by King and that McCloskey made false statements at Oland's first trial and to Halifax police.

MacKnight concluded McCloskey committed five breaches of the Police Act: two counts of discreditable conduct, and one count each of deceitful behaviour, neglect of duty, and being party to a breach of the professional code of conduct, according to his report, dated Dec. 21, 2016.

'Forgone conclusions'

McCloskey, in his statement of claim, alleges that internal documents reveal the commission anticipated a settlement conference before MacKnight's investigation was complete, demonstrating "a clear bias," and that his findings were "foregone conclusions."

On Nov. 21, 2016, Roberge emailed vice-chair Lynn Chapin saying, "Just spoke to Barry MacKnight. He is going to sustain the allegations."

In a "note to file" that same day, Roberge indicated, "MacKnight is troubled that criminal charges were not laid [against McCloskey] as he believes the grounds to do so exist in the criminal file."

McCloskey was not interviewed by MacKnight until Nov. 27, 2016, according to the documents.

The commission's appointed investigator, former Fredericton police chief Barry MacKnight, had recommended suspending his probe of Glen McCloskey after less than a month and launching a criminal investigation instead. Halifax police found no criminal wrongdoing.

The commission and Roberge, in their statement of defence, deny MacKnight advised them at any point prior to the completion of his investigation that he would sustain the allegations.

Roberge said he contacted Chapin because he knew she was going out of the country and wanted to ensure her availability "for a potential settlement conference."

The act sets out a six-month time limit between a conduct complaint being filed and a notice of a settlement conference being served. The commission's "practice" is to prepare drafts of notice before receiving an investigator's report "in case they are required," according to the statement of defence.

In McCloskey's case, the deadline to serve notice was Dec. 26, in the midst of holidays.

"These preparations are strictly to ensure timelines are met — they do not reflect bias or forgone conclusions regarding a complaint," the commission and Roberge state in the court document.

Time limits to adhere to

Although McCloskey alleges MacKnight only started his interviews the day after Roberge wrote the email and note to file, the statement of defence indicates MacKnight interviewed Saint John police Const. Grant Lyons on Nov. 15.

Lyons told MacKnight that King had told him in 2014 about the alleged conversation with McCloskey, according to the statement of defence.

MacKnight had also on Nov 2 obtained the Halifax police file on McCloskey, which contained "numerous statements and interviews with a significant number of witnesses," the documents state.

McCloskey alleged that he never received the settlement conference he was entitled to and that the commission proceeded to the next step by appointing an arbitrator. But the commission and Roberge allege McCloskey and his former lawyer "engaged in a pattern of delay and non-responsive conduct" in scheduling a settlement conference.

Skipped settlement conference disputed

The notice issued on Dec. 22, 2016, set the settlement conference for Jan. 5, 2017, but McCloskey requested it be rescheduled to give his lawyer time to review the file, according to the documents.

In April, his lawyer requested a further postponement and in May she argued the complaint had been improperly processed and should be stayed.

Moncton-based lawyer Brian Murphy, who is representing Glen McCloskey, contends his client was 'railroaded' by the New Brunswick Police Commission. (Forté Law Droit)

The commission says it advised the matter would proceed and proposed either June 8 or 9. It requested confirmation by June 2 whether McCloskey would attend. Otherwise, it would proceed to arbitration.

McCloskey's lawyer sent a fax that Friday afternoon, which the commission says wasn't seen until Monday, after the arbitrator had already been appointed.

McCloskey is seeking damages and costs, alleging he was "forced into an early retirement" as a result of the alleged negligence.

The commission and Roberge contend it was his choice to retire and deny he suffered any losses. If he did, he has "exaggerated," they allege.