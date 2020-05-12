Pilot rescued by boater after emergency landing in St. John River

The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after a mechanical failure forced him to make an emergency landing in the St. John River near Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel said the pilot picked the safest spot to land the plane Saturday night, which was in the river next to Morrisdale.

The incident, which is still under investigation was reported at 9:18 p.m.

"The pilot of the aircraft was rescued by a nearby boater," said Martel.

He said the Canadian Coast Guard and local fire department were at the scene providing assistance.

"The plane is to be removed from the water," said Martel, adding it my have been done Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Martel said there are questions to be answered on the cause of the mechanical failure and an investigation has begun.

In an email, Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesperson Alexandre Fournier said the organization is aware of the accident.

"We are following up with the different parties involved but we will not deploy at this time."