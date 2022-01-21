New Brunswick pharmacists see strong turnout again for flu shots this season

New Brunswickers are continuing to turn out for flu shots in high numbers, following a year which saw a boost in numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmacists have administered 135,467 flu vaccines this season while continuing to offer COVID-19 shots and rollout boosters.

Andrew Drover, president of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association and owner of Harrisville Pharmacy in Moncton, said demand appears to be on pace to match last year.

"People started getting the flu shot who might not have gotten it before," he said in an interview. "This year was a little bit different in that it became part of people's routine."

Last flu vaccine season, which spanned from October 2020 to April 2021, pharmacists in the province administered about 147,000 doses.

They've also been helping with the rollout of high-dose shots for seniors, which Medicare began covering this year. The province ordered enough for 65 per cent of the eligible population, and that supply ran out by early February, according to the pharmacists' association.

WATCH / Moncton pharmacist explains the flu shot demand this season

Flu shot uptake shows vaccine became 'part of people's routine' Duration 1:17 Moncton pharmacist Andrew Drover says New Brunswickers have continued to show strong interest in getting flu shots this year. 1:17

Drover said he's also hearing from patients who recognize influenza and COVID-19 share many symptoms.

"People want to ensure that they're protected against both of those conditions, so that they know they're protected and they feel safer going on with their lives," he said.

'An extra stretch'

Pharmacists have been adapting to integrate both COVID-19 boosters and flu shots into their clinics, substantially increasing the number of vaccines they put into arms.

They've administered more than 735,000 COVID vaccines since March 2021.

Jake Reid, executive director of the association, said pharmacists have brought in extra resources as needed including hiring vaccinating nurses and retired pharmacists.

"This year they did the same, but they had COVID shots on top of that," he said. "Doing those in conjunction at the same time has been an extra stretch for sure for the pharmacies, and they've just done an incredible job."

Andrew Drover holds a vial of the influenza vaccine at Harrisville Pharmacy in Moncton. It contains enough for ten doses. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The timing of rollout of different vaccines helped pharmacists navigate the logistical challenge.

Drover said most flu shots were able to be administered in a downtime between second and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We were in a little bit of a lull when we were giving mostly flu vaccine, and we were able to very easily switch over from the COVID vaccine to the flu vaccine," he said.

Both vaccines can be administered safely to adults at the same time – with no need to wait.

At Drover's pharmacy, he's been offering flu shots to people who walk-in for a COVID vaccine: one jab in the left arm, and one in the right.

Few influenza cases

As demand remains high, flu cases in New Brunswick have been far lower than before the pandemic uptick in vaccination.

Since the beginning of this flu season, the province has reported only 15 cases of influenza, with just two hospitalizations and no deaths, as of Jan. 8.

At the same time in January 2020, Public Health reports show there were 254 reported cases, 39 related hospitalizations and two deaths.

New Brunswickers are continuing to roll up their sleeves in high numbers for flu shots this season. Pharmacists have administered 135,467 flu vaccines since October. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBCNEWS)

Reid said the reduced numbers this year are having a positive impact on reducing strain on the healthcare system, at a time when COVID-19 cases have resulted in record-breaking hospitalizations.

"In a normal year, pre-pandemic, we would see thousands of cases of the flu, hundreds of cases of people hospitalized, and usually dozens of people who would die from having the flu and other complications. And last year, this year, we've seen almost nothing," he said.

"We have really neutralized the influenza season these last two years because of all the additional measures we're taking, including the uptake of vaccines."