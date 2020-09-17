High winds make fighting Baie-Sainte-Anne peat moss fire difficult, says fire chief

High winds Wednesday night made fighting a large peat moss fire at Theriault & Hachey Peat Moss in Baie-Ste-Anne difficult said local fire Chief, Ligouri Turbide.

It's believed the fire started in a large stacked pile of peat moss waiting to be moved and processed in the plant.

Turbide said heat builds up in the piles of peat moss and they can combust.

"It was like everything was on fire," Turbide said describing what he saw when the fire department arrived on scene at 11 p.m. "It was real high winds. It was windy all night. It was going fast."

The fire chief said he estimated the field that was on fire to be about a half a mile long, along with the stacks of peat moss that are about 20 feet high by 200 feet long.

"The whole thing was on fire just the way it looked when we got to the scene there."

Crews from the Department of Natural Resources and Energy and staff from at the peat moss plant and another plant battled the fire until it was under control at 5 a.m. Turbide said it took the efforts of about 50 people on site to get it under control.

"Now what needs to happen is they need to turn those piles of peat moss and apply water to it. Usually that takes anywhere from three to four days to turn one pile."

CBC News did not receive a response for comment from Theriault & Hachey Peat Moss Ltd.