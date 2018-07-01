Parlee Beach ready for swimmers to take a dip this Canada Day

After heavy rain forced a no-swimming advisory, the province has given the green light for people to swim at Parlee Beach.

The advisory at the popular Shediac beach was issued Friday because the province wanted to see acceptable water quality results following the rainfall.

The advisory was in effect for part of Saturday but, according to New Brunswick's beach information website, tests were completed yesterday and the all clear has been given.

All provincial beaches are now suitable for swimming, the website said.

Issuing the water-quality levels and advisories online for all to see has become part of the government's plan to better inform the public of possible contamination at the beaches.