Parlee Beach under a no-swimming advisory

It's a hot, humid, holiday weekend, but the New Brunswick government is advising people not to try and cool off with a dip at Parlee Beach. The province has issued a no-swimming advisory for the popular Shediac beach following recent rainfall.

The province issued the advisory Friday and it won't be lifted "until acceptable water quality results, that have been collected after the rainfall event, are received," said the beach information website.

Issuing the water-quality levels and advisories online for all to see has become part of the government's plan to better inform the public of possible contamination at the beaches.

Parlee Beach became notorious for water-quality issues after a CBC News investigation revealed that the water was not safe for swimming on many days in the summer of 2016.