N.B. parents, teachers want details on school plan after COVID-19 measures end

New Brunswick is still deciding if schools will continue to track and report COVID-19 cases after the province lifts all pandemic restrictions in less than two weeks.

The Department of Education said it is currently "holding meetings with stakeholders" to decide what will happen after March 14. It expects to release more information to families before the end of the week.

Those loosened classroom restrictions come as schools across the province continue to report hundreds of cases per week. Over 400 cases have been self-reported since Monday, according to Department of Education data.

There have been more than 11,000 cases in New Brunswick classrooms this school year, with most of those cases — over 7,000 — being recorded in February.

With mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions being dropped on March 14, some parents hope schools consider tracking cases and encouraging safety measures.

End of mandatory masks

Moncton parent Mandi Lawson said she's concerned about the reduced restrictions and is encouraging her kids to continue wearing their masks.

"There's still new cases happening all the time at the school. It's kind of shocking to think that they're going to go back after March break with all of these cases and no masks," she said.

Lawson has two kids at Maplehurst Middle School, including a son with Crohn's disease who is considered immunocompromised as a result of his medications. She's concerned most students will opt not to wear masks, making it easier for her son to get infected.

"I don't know how he hasn't had COVID yet and I don't know how he would handle COVID," she said.

Moncton parent Mandi Lawson has two kids who attend Maplehurst Middle School in Moncton. She's waiting for details on what the end of COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick will mean for classrooms. (Submitted by Mandi Lawson)

Students and staff will still have the option to keep wearing masks, although it won't be required. It's unclear if other measures, such as classroom bubbles and spaced-out lunch periods, will remain in place.

The Department of Education said in a statement it recognizes some families have questions about what the end of mandates will mean.

"We are working with school districts to ensure a supportive environment is maintained for any individuals who wish to continue wearing a mask," spokesperson Flavio Nienow wrote in an email.

Mixed feelings for teachers

Teachers are also raising questions about what to expect when they return to the classroom after March break, the first time school will resume after the lifting of all mandatory restrictions.

Connie Keating, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, said some are feeling ready while others are "very concerned" about the changes. She said it is her understanding there will be no tracking of cases in schools.

"What's going to be very important is there is a level of respect that's maintained for those who are still concerned about the virus, and who choose to continue wearing a mask," she told Shift New Brunswick.

Connie Keating, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, said staffing remains a concern as the province prepares to lift restrictions in schools. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC via Zoom)

HEPA filters that were installed in classrooms will continue to remain in schools that do not have mechanical ventilation systems.

Schools have had supply teachers assigned to them continuously to ensure schools have enough staff, but those assignments are set to expire at the school break. The Teachers' Association is waiting to hear if that arrangement will continue.

Shift - NB 9:30 COVID and Classrooms COVID restrictions began to loosen in the province this week, but in two weeks, mandates will be gone entirely. That includes at school. How are teachers feeling about the coming change? We'll check in with the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, Connie Keating. 9:30

Keating said staffing has been more than "stretched" due to the pandemic and that remains a concern after dropping restrictions.

"There certainly continues to be real worry that we won't be able to safely keep schools staffed with enough teachers if people are ill returning from March break," she said.