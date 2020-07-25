4-EV-er in our hearts: Parade honours crash victim Evan Graham

Hundreds of Carleton County residents took part in a parade Saturday morning in memory of Evan Graham, the 14-year-old died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Tuesday.

Tractors, motorcycles, classic cars, ATVs, transport trucks and racing lawnmowers drove down Route 550 near Woodstock in memory of Graham.

Family friend Mitch MacMillan, one of the organizers, said the community organized the parade to remember Graham and show support to his family.

"He was the type of guy you met once and you never forget him," MacMillan said. "He just loved people and the parade was the best way to acknowledge it."

Evan Graham was a member of the local 4-H club and had been showing cattle for the past four years. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Graham was driving his ATV along Plymouth Road in Plymouth at Tuesday shortly before 9 p.m. Woodstock RCMP believe he lost control and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

Family friend Mitch MacMillan drove the lime spreader Evan Graham operated on his family's farm to lead the parade in his honour. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

MacMillan drove a lime spreader Graham operated this spring to lead the parade. "Evan loved parades and he loved anything with a motor in it."

MacMillan said the death affected everyone in the community, including his 4-H farming friends.

Seventeen-year-old Ella Flewelling showed cattle alongside Graham. She said he was like a little brother and someone who loved to play jokes on others.

"He's been lots of fun and I learned a lot from him and we all learned a lot from each other."

Flewelling said Graham was the type of person who helped others and that's why the club wanted to be there for his family.

Members of the 4-H club carried a sign in memory of Evan Graham as they took part in a parade and memorial service for him Saturday. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

She held a sign that read '4-EV-er in our hearts' with the 4-H emblem replacing the letter a in the word hearts.

"4-H is quite well known in this area and he loved it. He was a always a big part of it so we just wanted to make sure he will always be remembered as a large part it."

She said it will take time to heal, but remembering him helps. "Think of all the fun times you had together and just cherish those forever."

Tractors, motorcycles, classic cars, ATVs, transport trucks and racing lawnmowers took part in a parade to honour Evan Graham before his memorial service Saturday. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Andrea Callahan, the provincial president for 4-H and a local 4-H leader, said seeing so many people take part in the parade for Graham was overwhelming.

"The family has been involved in 4-H and agriculture forever and Evan was such a little spitfire — a beautiful boy, a beautiful smile."

All precautions for physical distancing were in place. Participants kept two metres apart, wore masks and remained in their bubbles.

Following the parade, a memorial service for Graham took place at the family home.