Oromocto man dead after head-on collision in Mazerolle Settlement

A 32-year-old Oromocto man has died after a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway at Mazerolle Settlement on Monday morning.

It is believed the car was travelling west in the eastbound lane of Highway 2 when it collided with the eastbound pickup, said the RCMP, who responded to the scene at about 4 a.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours.