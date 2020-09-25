New Brunswick COVID-19 cases hit 200-mark after new case reported

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday, bringing the total active cases to seven, and pushing the total number of New Brunswick cases during the pandemic to 200.

The new case is a person 30 to 39 years old in Zone 6, the Bathurst region. The case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and the person is self-isolating.

This is the fourth cased announced this week. On Wednesday a case was announced for Zone 7, the Miramichi region, and on Thursday a case was announced in Zone 1, the Moncton region. Both are travel-related and the two people are self-isolating.

The other case attributed to New Brunswick on Thursday was a person with a permanent address in the Fredericton region, or health Zone 3 but who developed symptoms in Ontario and is staying there to recover.

The province also announced that a Quebec resident who works in the Campbellton region has tested positive. This person is not included in the New Brunswick case count, but contact tracing is going on in New Brunswick to identify people who may have come into contact with this individual.

Two people have died since the first New Brunswick was reported on March 11, and 191 have recovered.

On Thursday, 750 tests were conducted for COVID-19, bringing the total to 72,981.

Travel limited

A revision of the state of emergency mandatory order went into effect at noon on Friday, limiting day trips from Avignon Regional County Municipality to residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix near Campbellton.

The region joins Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec as no longer being part of an extended travel bubble Sept. 17 because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in that province.

Public Health also says a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case was an international traveller who might have been infectious on a Sept. 17 flight from Toronto to Moncton.

Officials advise anyone on Air Canada Flight 8918 that day to self-monitor for a total of 14 days for symptoms and to call 811 if they develop any.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: