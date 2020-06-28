1 new case of COVID-19 in N.B.

A new case of COVID-19 is being reported Sunday in New Brunswick's Zone 3.

The individual is between 50 and 59 and is a close contact of the recently confirmed travel case. The person is self-isolating.

There are now four active cases in the province, two in the Zone 3 and two in Zone 1. None are in hospital.

The new case brings the number of confirmed cases since March in the province to 169. To date, 163 have recovered.

There have been two deaths related to the virus.

As of today, 48,808 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: