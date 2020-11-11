1 of 3 missing New Brunswick teens found safe

One of three teens reported missing in New Brunswick has been found safe.

The 13-year-old boy from Chamcook, N.B., was reported missing to police on Nov. 5., an RCMP news release said Wednesday.

The RCMP and the Saint John Police Force say they are working with the families of the two remaining missing teens, 13-year-old Jakob Burns and 14-year-old Margaret "Maggie" Jean Marie Kiley from Saint Andrews

Jakob Burns is described as being about five feet, one inch tall and about 102 pounds, with a thin build. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Thirteen-year-old Jakob Burns is still missing. (RCMP)

A vehicle the two teenaged boys took from one of their family members, a black 1990 Saab 900 convertible, was recovered in Saint John on Sunday.

Kiley is described as being five feet two inches tall, with an athletic build. She has shoulder-length dark hair that's dyed black and usually pulled back in a bun or ponytail.

Maggie Kiley, 14, was reported missing on the weekend. (Submitted by Jan Kiley)

RCMP Cpl. Chris Johnson said there's "a very good possibility" that the three are together earlier this week.

He said all three were known to each other and there was "no indication of foul play" in their disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two missing teens is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP or the Saint John Police Force.