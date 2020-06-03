Skip to Main Content
1 man dead after house fire on Grand Manan
New Brunswick

A 23-year-old man died Tuesday in a house fire in the small community of Castalia located on Grand Manan.

2 others escaped with no injuries

CBC News ·

RCMP said the man's body was recovered from the burned home located on Route 776. 

Two other people were able to escape from the house without injury. 

They are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross. Volunteers helped to arrange emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

