Bloodstain pattern analyst returns to witness stand in Oland retrial for 3rd day

RCMP Sgt. Brian Wentzell, a bloodstain pattern analyst, will be back on the stand for a third day on Friday in the Dennis Oland murder retrial.

On Thursday, Wentzell testified about several stains that were found on various areas of the jacket. These included the upper left chest, the right sleeve, inside both cuffs, on the back near the hem, and on the lining of the back.

The stains ranged in size from "sub-millimetre" to about two centimetres. Wentzell said while some were difficult to detect on the jacket's fabric, they were visible to the naked eye.

The jacket was dry cleaned the morning after Oland was questioned by police and seized a week later from his bedroom closet.

During opening statements, Crown prosecutor Jill Knee told the court subsequent testing confirmed four areas of blood on it and DNA matching the victim's profile.

Oland, 51, is being retried on a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of his father Richard more than seven years ago.

A jury found him guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.