Offender missing from Saint John halfway house

Police in Saint John are asking for the public's help to locate an offender missing from the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre.

Bruce Perkins, 25, left the halfway house on Feb. 21. Police say he is unlawfully at large.

The federal offender is serving four years for breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Perkins stands five-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds.

The community correctional centres, which are designated minimum-security institutions, house offenders on statutory release or long-term supervision orders, according to the Correctional Service Canada website.

Anyone with information on Perkins's whereabouts can contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.