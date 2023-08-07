Man dies following off-road vehicle crash

A 36-year-old man from Drummond, N.B. has died after a single vehicle crash involving the off-road vehicle he was driving.

In a release sent Monday, Saint-Léonard RCMP said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 3rd Rang Road in Drummond, just south-east of Grand Falls.

The driver of the side-by-side is believed to have lost control and gone off the road, according to RCMP. He died at the scene. The lone passenger was uninjured.

RCMP, ambulance and the Drummond Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.