Province adds 24 nursing seats to UNB's Fredericton campus

The New Brunswick government will fund 24 new nursing seats at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, it was announced Thursday.

George MacLean, the vice president academic for the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus says the addition of seats is "terrific news," but it still doesn't meet the staggering demand for nurses in the province.

"We know that the projections, at least over the next 10 years, shows a greater number of nurses retiring and leaving their profession than we're able to provide as new graduates," said MacLean.

"There's no question that there's a need to expand."

The province hasn't addressed the severe nursing shortage that has left it with 400 nursing vacancies and a projected shortage of 5,000 nurses in the next five years.

It first attempted to address the matter in 2005, with a nursing program that provided universities with close to $100 million, but failed to increase the number of nursing graduates.

UNB vice president academic George MacLean said the 24 added nursing seats still aren't enough the meet the demand for nurses in New Brunswick. (CBC)

When the Blaine Higgs government took office in 2018, it implemented the 10-year New Brunswick Nurses Resource Strategy to add 130 seats per year for 10 years in order to meet the demand for nurses province wide.

But the province cut $8.7 million in funding for the nursing programs in April 2019, because it said the program wasn't creating new seats for students.

It moved to create a bridging program to attract internationally-educated nurses, which has so far attracted about 200 potential candidates to fill nursing vacancies.

MacLean said the university's proposals to the province were built to address the severe nursing shortage.

More seats doesn't necessarily mean enough funding

In the past two years, the Higgs Government added 32 nursing seats for the University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus and 25 seats for the Université de Moncton, but some of those were not filled because the universities couldn't afford clinical training.

MacLean said the $5.2 million provided to the university's Fredericton campus should be sufficient to cover that cost this time around.

Green Party Leader David Coon says province needs to focus on retaining nurses. (Logan Perley/CBC file)

"We haven't been able to expand because nursing is our most expensive program at the university, because of the clinical aspect to what they do," he said.

"We feel this is part of a broader conversation that's been moving in a very positive way with the province."

He said funding for clinical training has been the main barrier in expanding the nursing department.

Retention efforts also needed to fill the gap

Green Party Leader David Coon said at a legislative committee session Thursday the province needs to ensure it can retain the nursing graduates, who are often faced with a hefty debt after graduating and are offered higher paying jobs elsewhere.

He said young nurses tend to travel to competing provinces, including Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Quebec, because of higher salaries and better working conditions, benefits and bonuses.

"Those provinces have strategies that better compensate nurses, and young nurses are heading to our surrounding provinces to build their lives because they've got a better offer," said Coon.

"Besides the fact that there's no vision for the future of this province and this government, this is exactly what's going on."

Liberal MLA Jacques LeBlanc said the provincial government needs to protect nurses from mental and physical abuse. (CBC)

Coon urged that it's not a language barrier deterring nurses from working in New Brunswick, which he said is a "destructive narrative" that has been used by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Liberal Party MLA Jacques LeBlanc said the province needs to go a step further, and protect nurses facing mental and physical abuse to ensure they want to stay in the field.

"The government has the responsibility to ensure that its nurses are protected in their workplace," said LeBlanc.

"The pandemic is tiring them, they're exhausted, and we need to find solutions."