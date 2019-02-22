Vice-chair of the Vitalité health network's board resigns over health reform plan

The vice-chair of the Vitalité health network's board has resigned, saying she and other board members weren't given a say in the adoption of a controversial health plan.

Norma McGraw, a former municipal councillor in Tracadie, announced Wednesday that she had quit on Monday to protest how she was kept in the dark.

She said she learned of the reforms, including the plan to close six small hospital emergency departments at night, when word leaked out and was reported in the media the weekend before the announcement.

The night of Feb. 10 -- the eve of the announcement in Fredericton -- the board was convened and told of the plan.

When she objected, "I was told that I should defend the interests of the health authority and not the community," she said at a news conference in Caraquet.

McGraw's comments contradict the testimony of Vitalité board chair Michelyne Paulin and CEO Gilles Lanteigne at the legislature's public accounts committee last week.

Asked if the board was aware of and involved in the discussions of the plan, Paulin told MLAs, "Yes, absolutely. The board of directors was aware -- not only aware, but supportive."

Lanteigne added that the board had adopted a resolution to that effect in December. He told Liberal MLA Benoit Bourque he couldn't provide it because the decision was made in a closed-door meeting.

The plan would have seen emergency departments in six small hospitals -- in Sussex, Perth-Andover, Sackville, Ste-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet and Grand Falls -- close from midnight to 8 a.m. so that resources could be shifted to care for more patients during the day.

The reforms also would have seen all acute-care beds in those hospitals converted to chronic-care beds for patients waiting for spaces in nursing homes and other accommodations.

After several days of controversy and protests, including the resignation of Deputy Premier Robert Gauvin, the Higgs government put the plan on hold pending public consultations this spring.

