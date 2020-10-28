No spill of hazardous material after 4 rail cars derail in Moncton train yard

There were no spills or leaks of hazardous or dangerous material after four rail cars derailed in Gordon Yard, the CN rail yard in Moncton on Tuesday, the fire department says.

Platoon chief Paul Bruens with the Moncton Fire Department said that when fire crews arrived at 4:30 p.m, they found three rail cars on their side and one was leaning.

One of the rail cars on its side contained propane but there was no leak, he said.

"Everything was contained within the car. There were no hazards to the public at that time and nobody was hurt or injured."

The other rail cars contained non-hazardous material.

Bruens said CN staff were on scene and called in a company from Saint John to assess the damage to all the rail cars.

Work to put the rail cars upright will be done Wednesday after a CN dangerous goods officer is on scene.

Bruens said firefighters remained until 9:30 p.m. and will return to the scene if necessary.

"If they have to start transferring product, or if they go to move the cars and there's additional hazards, we'll return to the scene."

A CN spokesperson said by email the cause of the derailment is under investigation.