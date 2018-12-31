No recommendations made in infant's death, says child death review committee

The province's Child Death Review Committee has made no recommendations into the death of a three-month-old boy who died unexpectedly from an undetermined cause.

In a release issued Monday by Chief Coroner Gregory Forestell, the committee said the cause of death was likely associated with "an unsafe sleep position/surface."

The family of the child was known to the Department of Social Development and was receiving services under Family Enhancement Services, according to a release that offered few details on the case.

The New Brunswick government had plans to roll out a public awareness campaign in the spring about the risks of unsafe sleeping environments for infants, including bed sharing and inappropriate sleep surfaces.

The campaign was recommended by the Child Death Review Committee on Feb. 15 after it had reviewed the death of another three-month old boy.

That infant's cause of death was deemed to be likely asphyxia due to an "unsafe sleep situation." No details about what made his sleeping situation unsafe were released.

At the time, the infant was at least the third child in the province to die as a result of "an unsafe sleep situation" since 2014.

The committee said it was "apparent that the printed literature is not having the desired effect in preventing child deaths of this nature," and suggested a new campaign might include television and/or radio advertisements.

CBC News contacted the Department of Social Development and the Department of Public Safety to determine if a campaign had been launched but received no response.

The government launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about safe sleeping situations for children. (Government of New Brunswick/Facebook)

The Department of Health confirmed Monday the campaign was launched and postings on social media appeared in mid July with a link to the government website featuring information on the risks and best practices.

The committee reviews the deaths of children under 19 in the province and includes children in legal care of the minister of social development or if their families were in contact with the Department of Social Development within 12 months before the child's death.