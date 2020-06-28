No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and it has been almost a week since the last case was announced.

As of Sunday's update, three cases remain active. There are no COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province.

There have been 170 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March. Of that number, 165 people have recovered and two people have died.

A total of 51,032 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: