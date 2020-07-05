No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Sunday. The one active case is no longer in hospital.

It has been 12 days since the last positive case was announced in the province.

Of the 165 case in New Brunswick, 162 people have recovered and two people have died.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Saturday after being free of the virus for two months. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador both reported no new cases.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: