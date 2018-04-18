All Service New Brunswick offices to reopen soon as COVID-19 subsides

For the eighth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and the province announced it would re-open all Service New Brunswick locations on July 13.

All 33 service centres will be open to the public and all services will be available.

Only 12 service centres had previously been re-opened to the public. People who needed in-person attention had to make an appointment.

The government encouraged people to access the services that they can online.

More services moving online

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson said in a news release that they are looking at ways to offer more high-demand services online, such as the written portion of the driving test and changing addresses.

"Our plan is to increase our service offerings both online and through Teleservices to ensure fewer service disruptions as part of our preparations for a possible second wave of COVID-19."

Customer-care agents have answered more than 30,000 calls to the new COVID-19 information line.

All licences, registrations, certificates and permits issued and valid as of March 16, 2020, will remain valid until July 31, unless suspended by a court or by other authority.

3 active cases

With the Atlantic bubble set to open Friday, there are now three active cases, down from four Tuesday. Three people remain in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has recorded a total of 165 cases of COVID-19 since March 11. Of these, 160 people have recovered. Two people died at a long-term care facility in Atholville, after a cluster of cases broke out in the Campbellton region.

New Brunswick has done 43,434 tests for COVID-19.

When the Atlantic bubble begins Friday, people will be able to travel in the region without having to self-isolate after crossing a provincial boundary.