No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. for 3rd straight day

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick today, the third day in a row since a single case was reported Wednesday.

Three cases remain active as testing for the virus continues. There are no cases in hospital.

The province has seen 168 confirmed cases since March. Since then, 163 people have recovered.

There have been two deaths related to the virus.

There is one active case in the Fredericton region and a two active cases in the Moncton region.

To date, there have been 48,496 tests performed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: