Commission rejects most objections as New Brunswick's new election map finalized

New Brunswick has a new provincial election map.

An independent commission appointed to redraw the province's 49 electoral ridings has issued an amended version of its final report, rejecting all but one of the objections filed by members of the legislature.

The only last-minute change revealed Monday is to make Tantramar a riding on its own even though it has fewer voters than what has been allowed under the provincial law.

All MLAs in the legislature voted unanimously last month to amend the law to make an exception for Tantramar, which the commission has put into effect.

The commission turned down seven other objections, including one by Green Party leader David Coon arguing against the splitting in two of his downtown Fredericton riding.

About 800 votes in the new Cap-Acadie municipality were put in the riding of Tantramar, in order for it to meet the threshold. (New Brunswick Electoral Boundaries and Representation Commission)

The new map will now be adopted by the provincial cabinet, which is not allowed to make any changes.

It will take effect in the next provincial election, which is scheduled for October 2024.

The law requires an independent commission to redraw the boundaries about once every decade, to take into account population changes.

Each constituency's number of voters must be within 15 per cent of the provincial average, though the commission can deviate by as much as 25 per cent in "exceptional circumstances."

In its previous report, the commission said it was forced to put about 800 votes in the new municipality of Cap-Acadie in the riding of Tantramar, which would otherwise have been 29 per cent below the threshold.

The commission said on March 13 it had no chose but to put the 800 mostly francophone voters in the majority anglophone riding, unless the province passed legislation to make an exception.

The legislature passed that bill March 28.