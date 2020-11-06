New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 5 recoveries

New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The province also announced five more recoveries, reducing the total number of active cases to 24.

The new case is an individual 19 or under in the Campbellton region (Zone 5). Public Health says the person is self-isolating and the case remains under investigation.

There are 11 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), nine in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), one in the Saint John region (Zone 2), one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

Three people are in the hospital, but none of them are being treated in an intensive care unit.

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) returned to the yellow phase of recovery at midnight, bringing the entire province under the same recovery phase.

There have been 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Six people have died and 320 have recovered.

The province conducted 531 tests on Thursday for a total of 105,773 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Exposure notification

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 24 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 322 – from Calgary to Montreal; and

Air Canada Flight 8792 – from Montreal to Saint John, arrived at 9:22 p.m.

People who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

If any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested, Public Health says.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: