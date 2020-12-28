New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19, active cases at 33
The Moncton vaccine clinic has so far vaccinated 1,034 frontline health-care workers
New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.
The case in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) is a person between the ages of 50 to 59, a provincial release says.
The person is self-isolating and is a close contact with another previously reported case.
There are now 33 active cases in the province, with cases in every health zone:
- Moncton region (10)
- Fredericton area (9)
- Edmunston region (6)
- Saint John (3)
- Bathurst (2)
- Miramichi (2)
- Campbellton (1)
There have been eight deaths in the province from COVID-19 and three people are currently in hospital, including two people in intensive care.
New Brunswick has had a total of 593 COVID-19 cases and 551 of those have recovered.
Non-essential travel a high risk
New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement Monday that people need to self-isolate correctly and make sure they stay isolated for the entire 14-day period.
"Non-essential travel is very risky right now," she said.
"We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to."
Vaccinations in Moncton underway
A vaccine clinic at Moncton's Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre has so far administered 1,034 of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to frontline health-care workers.
The vaccinations happened on Dec. 23, 24 and 27.