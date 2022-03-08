New Brunswick native watches waves of Ukrainian refugees cross into Poland

Staggering and heartbreaking are two words Donald Bowser of Petitcodiac uses to describe what he's seen in the last several days near the Poland-Ukraine border.

The law enforcement and security consultant didn't want to be specific about his location but said he's met women, children and elderly people arriving in Poland who told him they'd trudged through the cold for days with no warming tents, food or water to flee horrific violence.

On Wednesday, a Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in Mariupol amid warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

People are already extremely traumatized, said Bowser. Children are crying. Families haven't slept in days.

Ukrainian refugees walk a bridge at the buffer zone with the border with Poland in the border crossing of Zosin-Ustyluh in western Ukraine. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

"A 70-year-old couple … had to dodge indirect — in terms of artillery shots — and direct fire, being shot at, tanks, mortars, everything — going from basement to basement to get out of their town … Yesterday I was talking to a lady from Gostomel — which has been fought over now for over a week. … When the first Russian paratroopers came in, she fled with just the clothes on her back."

Very few of the refugees arriving in Poland are men between the ages of 18 and 60, he said. They're required to stay in Ukraine to fight. He met only one, who was allowed to enter Poland with his child because the mother was dead.

Many arrive with no passports, can't speak Polish and know little about life outside Ukraine.

Two million Ukrainians are now refugees.

Lviv and surrounding areas are "completely overloaded," said Bowser, and at least another million people are expected to arrive in western Ukraine in the coming days, following evacuations of several towns and cities including Mariupol, Sumy and Chernihiv.

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Sunday. (Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

"The scale of what's going on is absolutely staggering," he said.

What's happening in Ukraine is "very personal" for Bowser, who first went to what was then the U.S.S.R. more than 40 years ago as a young student from Acadia University.

And he spent six of the last eight years in Ukraine, working for the Canadian government as an anti-corruption law enforcement adviser and for the UN as an adviser to the governor of the war-torn Donbas region on rebuilding efficiency.

Bowser said because of that work he had an idea what was coming when this Russian invasion began and "couldn't sit by the sidelines."

Some friends pitched in to pay for his trip over, he said, and he plans to stay till his money runs out.

What he's trying to do in Poland is procure and ship humanitarian and non-lethal military supplies into Ukraine, such as ready-to-eat meals, body armour, night vision equipment and drones.

Things are moving very slowly, he said.

Shipments have to be cleared through customs, brought to the border and reloaded. It's hard to find people to do the shipping. Any part of the route may be cut off at any time.

"Every minute the lines change," he said.

International response

Bowser expressed frustration that "real assistance" from the international community and international aid organizations has been slow to arrive.

"All the work I'm seeing is being done by Polish NGOs," he said.

Groups such as the Polish Red Cross are providing "massive" assistance, said Bowser.

"Volunteers are standing outside in the cold for days."

When refugees get to Poland they get food and warm shelter and are bused to temporary accommodations with a 10-euro-per-day allowance.

But much more is needed, he said.

Red Cross sends more workers

The International Committee of the Red Cross said its partner agencies in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus will continue to provide essential support in the coming weeks.

"Temporary accommodation has been set up along the borders to offer shelter or respite for the night. Volunteers are distributing food, water, bedding, clothes, and basic aid items on both sides of the border and providing medical care and psychosocial support for those in need," said spokesperson Elizabeth Shaw.

Additional personnel arrived in Ukraine this week, she said, to help "scale-up" assistance, including medical staff, weapons contamination specialists and other emergency team members.

One thing Canadians could do, said Bowser, is open their doors to refugees.

Another is to stop booking rooms in Ukraine on AirBnB. People started doing that as a way to get money into the hands of Ukrainians, he said, but it backfired because refugees need places to stay and none are available.

Bowser said he's hopeful the fighting will end soon.

"I would say this is much worse than the Yugoslav wars," he said.

"If you look at the pictures coming out of Kharkiv, it's completely destroyed," he said, comparing it to devastating military attacks in recent history in Grozny in Chechnya, and Aleppo in Syria.

He knows from his experience in Donbas, the recovery will likely take a very long time.

"Nobody's going to have a job in Ukraine. Nobody's going to have a building to go into."

"People aren't going back for years."