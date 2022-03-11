New Brunswick native directs episode of hit network show The Good Doctor

It's not easy to break into the business of directing television or films, especially if you're a woman.

In a traditionally male-dominated field, New Brunswick native Cayman Grant says there have been recent efforts by Hollywood companies to give female directors more experience, but it hasn't necessarily led to more women getting hired.

"You know, there's this saying out there that "Women get mentors, men get jobs," Grant said in an interview from her Los Angeles home. "And that is actually very true."

Despite having a long resume, including an Emmy win for co-directing a 2014 episode of the ESPN sports documentary series 30 for 30, Grant was still looking for her first job directing for network TV.

Cayman Grant won an Emmy in 2015 for co-directing an episode of the ESPN sports documentary series 30 for 30, called Playing for the Mob. The Saint John-area native says that despite that win, breaking into network TV as a female director hasn't been easy. (IMDB.com)

So, that's why an opportunity in a mentorship program put on by Disney, the owners of the ABC network, was so appealing to her.

"This was the first year that they said they were going to guarantee an episode [to direct]," Grant said. "I'm very excited, because once you have your one episode, you hope it leads to that second one, right?"

Grant was selected to direct an episode of the series The Good Doctor, which is now in its fifth season on ABC.

"To get an episode of TV is very difficult and so I'm very, very grateful."

The show stars Freddie Highmore as a surgeon who is an autistic savant, and it was created by Canadian producer and writer David Shore.

Cayman Grant works with the actors on set. Grant says she prepared for the job by watching earlier episodes of the show to learn how the characters and storylines had developed. (ABC/Jeff Weddell © 2021 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. )

The series shoots in Vancouver, and Grant says because of delays caused by the COVID pandemic, she travelled from Los Angeles to British Columbia several times between November of last year and February.

Grant says you usually get about seven days to prepare to direct an episode of an hour-long drama, and then you have eight or nine days of shooting.

But for her, the work started long before the week of preparation.

"As soon as you know that you're booked on a show, you want to watch every episode … because I like to know where a character came from, where they started and where they're going."

"And it's very helpful, I find, when you're working with the actors because when you know the characters … it makes you a better director, and I think it impresses them that you know the character."

Grant said she learned a lot from the show's star, known on a set as "number one on the call sheet."

"I've never, ever worked with a number one who was so professional and so dedicated to the show and what he's doing. He's just present, he's kind and he's so freakin' smart."

Cayman Grant is originally from St. Martins, east of Saint John, but has lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade working in the film industry. (Cayman Grant)

"All you have to do is watch him work and if you're really paying attention, you're learning."

Grant said she was a bit nervous coming into a show with a cast and crew that have worked together for so long, but shooting in Canada made things a little easier.

"It definitely adds some love from the crew, they love that you're Canadian coming up from L.A. … That's one thing about Canadians, they're very supportive of each other.

"They embraced me and I feel like it was magical, in my view, how well everything went, and I feel like they were rooting for me."

Grant handed in her cut of the episode to producers a few weeks ago, and says she's happy with the way it turned out.

It's set to air on April 4 on ABC.

She has plans to have a viewing party at her home because she feels it's important to celebrate a first.

Cayman Grant hopes this opportunity will lead to other directing jobs in TV. (caymangrant.com)

Plus, she'll have some New Brunswick family members visiting to take in the results of her efforts.

"Coincidentally, my mom Betty MacMillan is in town, so she'll be here, and my aunts Louise and Brenda are coming to town … so I'm really excited that I get to share it with family members as well."

But beyond getting a first under her belt, the important thing is what this opportunity can do for her directing career.

"It's like winning the lottery. I mean this is what I always aspired to do, so for me it's everything," Grant said.

"Now the most important thing when you direct for TV is that you're asked back for that show. So, I was told that they want to work with me again so let's hope that turns into a booking for next year — next season."

"I won't know probably for a few months, but that's what you aspire for, is to come back."