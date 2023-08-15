New Brunswickers celebrate National Acadian Day

It's National Acadian Day, or le Quinze Août, and events celebrating Acadian history and culture are taking place all over New Brunswick.

The day, which was established to celebrate Acadian culture, was first recognized in 1881 when the first National Convention of the Acadians met in Memramcook, N.B., and set Aug. 15 as National Acadian Day.

Although the holiday had unofficially been celebrated since, it wasn't until 2003 that Parliament made the day official.

"On this day, we take time to celebrate the Acadian people, and their contribution to New Brunswick's heritage over a period stretching centuries," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a statement on the province's website.

"It is thanks to their enduring spirit that the Acadian identity thrives today, as is proven by the culture, traditions, and language found throughout the province."

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "through centuries of immense courage and determination in the face of persecution, the Acadian people have demonstrated admirable strength, courage, and resilience."

Beyond Acadia

While Acadians in New Brunswick are out in full force marking le Quinze Août, Acadians elsewhere are celebrating too.

Anne Godin of Moncton has traveled to Archigny in France to present Acadian stories and recipes.

The area is linked with Acadia as many Acadians went to the area after the Acadian expulsion.

The majority left, with many travelling back to the Maritimes or to Louisiana, but a few stayed behind, and those who stayed continue to celebrate le Quinze Août.

"We have about 5,000 descendants of this Acadian here and we celebrate that," said Godin.

"[There's] music all over. It's a party. I feel like I'm in Acadia."

Godin said she was moved by the interest she has seen in Acadian cuisine and history while she's been in Archigny.

"They're interested in our history, our cuisine," said Godin.

"It was really something very special … it was really touching for me"

Festivities throughout New Brunswick

There are plenty of celebrations taking place across the province.

Acadian Day celebrations are being held throughout the province. (Radio-Canada)

The Centre communautaire Sainte-Anne in Fredericton has a full day of activities planned including a tintamarre, barbecue and musical performances.

In Dieppe, celebrations will start at 4 p.m., and will feature performances from Acadian folk-rock band 1755.

Meanwhile in Caraquet the Festival Acadien will wrap up with performances from Lisa LeBlanc.

A more complete list of events across the province can be found on Tourism New Brunswick's website.