Whales, bones and empty halls: N.B. Museum moves artifacts to storage

The unmistakable silhouette of a full-body model of a 13-metre right whale being loaded onto a truck on St. Patrick Street, in Saint John, N.B. Whale models have been displayed in the Hall of Whales at NBM-MNB for almost 30 years. (Julia Wright/CBC)

After months of uncertainty for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John's Market Square, it is finally moving day.

The museum faced issues including lack of exhibit space, mould and a leaky roof, leading to the closure of the museum to the public. It has been closed for almost two years.

Staff at the museum spent months packing up and by April 2022, most artifacts were disassembled and wrapped.

Now, the artifacts and exhibits are bound for storage.

Information Morning Saint John host Julia Wright stopped by the museum on Wednesday as staff were moving some precious objects, and captured some images of the move.

Wrapped marine mammal bones sit in Market Square, where many curious cruise ship passengers stopped to take photos. (Julia Wright/CBC)

The exhibit space, which used to be housed in Market Square, is coming to an end as artifacts get packed up for storage. (Julia Wright/CBC)

The rapidly emptying exhibition space at Market Square, where museum staff were on hand supervising the packing process. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Museum staff supervising and documenting the moving process. (Julia Wright/CBC)

More specimens being securely wrapped and strapped on the back of a flatbed truck on St. Patrick Street. (Julia Wright/CBC)