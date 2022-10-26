Whales, bones and empty halls: N.B. Museum moves artifacts to storage
After months of uncertainty for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John's Market Square, it is finally moving day.
After months of uncertainty for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John's Market Square, it is finally moving day.
The museum faced issues including lack of exhibit space, mould and a leaky roof, leading to the closure of the museum to the public. It has been closed for almost two years.
Staff at the museum spent months packing up and by April 2022, most artifacts were disassembled and wrapped.
Now, the artifacts and exhibits are bound for storage.
Information Morning Saint John host Julia Wright stopped by the museum on Wednesday as staff were moving some precious objects, and captured some images of the move.
