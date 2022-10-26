Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Whales, bones and empty halls: N.B. Museum moves artifacts to storage

After months of uncertainty for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John's Market Square, it is finally moving day.

Wrapped-up bones and no planned home make for uncertainty on the N.B. Museum's moving day

CBC News ·
A large wrapped model of a whale sits on a flatbed truck parked outside a brick building.
The unmistakable silhouette of a full-body model of a 13-metre right whale being loaded onto a truck on St. Patrick Street, in Saint John, N.B. Whale models have been displayed in the Hall of Whales at NBM-MNB for almost 30 years. (Julia Wright/CBC)

The museum faced issues including lack of exhibit space, mould and a leaky roof, leading to the closure of the museum to the public. It has been closed for almost two years. 

Staff at the museum spent months packing up and by April 2022, most artifacts were disassembled and wrapped.

Now, the artifacts and exhibits are bound for storage. 

Information Morning Saint John host Julia Wright stopped by the museum on Wednesday as staff were moving some precious objects, and captured some images of the move. 

Sheets of plastic wrap cover large white bones sitting on a pallet
Wrapped marine mammal bones sit in Market Square, where many curious cruise ship passengers stopped to take photos. (Julia Wright/CBC)
A large artifact, covered in sheets of plastic, sits on a wooden moving structure in a hallway which has a tiled floor.
The exhibit space, which used to be housed in Market Square, is coming to an end as artifacts get packed up for storage. (Julia Wright/CBC)
Moving supplies, including a trolley, are visible in a large gathering space, where some objects remain on the floor, covered in plastic.
The rapidly emptying exhibition space at Market Square, where museum staff were on hand supervising the packing process. (Julia Wright/CBC)
Three people work together as a wrapped whale specimen is put in place on a truck.
Museum staff supervising and documenting the moving process. (Julia Wright/CBC)
Several people help guide an enormous artifact onto a flatbed truck.
More specimens being securely wrapped and strapped on the back of a flatbed truck on St. Patrick Street. (Julia Wright/CBC)
The mouth of a whale is covered in plastic wrapping as it sits on a wooden pallet in a hallway. Behind are some of the museum's signs.
Many of the museum's artifacts were dissembled into parts for the move into storage. (Julia Wright/CBC)

