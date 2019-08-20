Old proposal to expand New Brunswick Museum in Saint John's Market Square revived

The company that runs Market Square in Saint John is reviving an old proposal to expand the New Brunswick Museum.

Colin Whitcomb, executive vice-president of the Hardman group, says it would cost about $22 million to double the museum's space in Market Square, compared to the $100-million project that was cancelled by the Progressive Conservative government in March.

The museum is facing a shortage of space and its collections and research centre on Douglas Avenue is leaking and mouldy.

"From the museum standpoint, they have a challenge they need to address, and this is one solution, and we think a very cost-effective solution and one that could be implemented quite quickly," Whitcomb said.

The plan was initially developed and presented to the museum and government in 2012. (Hardman Group)

Right now the museum occupies about 63,000 square feet over three levels at Market Square. Whitcomb said the footprint of the building could be expanded to 130,000 square feet.

"We've hired the architects and engineers to analyze how that could be done and put forward a design proposal to the museum," he said.

Whitcomb said the north side of the building facing Union Street and the upper end of St. Patrick Street was left undeveloped when Market Square was built in the 1980s. His plan would push that wall out farther, giving the museum more space and a "very high-profile prescience" along the street corner.

Whether the extra space becomes a new exhibit space or an area for research and collections storage would be up to the museum.

The idea isn't new. Whitcomb said it was developed around 2012, but the proposal slipped through the cracks during a change in government when new priorities were established. He said given the challenges the museum is facing and the cancelled plans for the new build, it felt like the right time to renew the proposal.

The plans have been sent to the museum as well as the Departments of Transportation and Infrastructure and Tourism, Heritage and Culture, and Whitcomb said the reaction so far has been positive.

Whitcomb said the $22 million estimate is based on building the expansion as a gallery site. (Hardman Group)

The Hardman Group is prepared to make the majority of the investment in the building expansion. It has a lease on the site from the government-owned Development Saint John group that lasts until 2049 — with an option to extend for 10 or 20 years.

The final cost of the project could vary depending on what the museum decides to use the new space for. Whitcomb said the estimate for the proposal is based on building it as a gallery.