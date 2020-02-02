Mount Allison cancels Monday classes amid negotiations with faculty association

Mount Allison University has cancelled classes for students Monday as negotiations between the university and its faculty association continue.

Full-time professors and librarians voted to strike as early as Monday if a new collective agreement can't be reached.

While negotiations continued over the weekend, the university sent an email to students Sunday afternoon advising them that classes, labs and tutorials have been cancelled for Monday.

"We appreciate the ongoing bargaining process is causing uncertainty," wrote Robert Hiscock, the university's director of marketing and communications.

Hiscock said in the email an update would be provided later in the day.

The faculty association says its top issue is the number of faculty members there are to deliver programs.

Matt Litvak, the association's president, said a drop in the number of full-time faculty and an increase in part-time faculty has created pressure for delivering programs.