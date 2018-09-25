8½-months pregnant and up in a tree stand, ready to bag a moose

Haley Carr of Geary wasn't letting anything stop her from heading out the first morning of the annual moose hunt.

Not even being 8½ months pregnant with her first child, a boy.

With her doctor's permission to go hunting, Carr climbed more than six metres Tuesday morning to get into a tree stand, where she waited with her husband, Brad, for daybreak and, she hoped, a bull moose.

"My father-in-law was down at the bottom of the tree stand and he called."

'Pretty quiet'

Carr said no one saw the bull moose at first.

Haley Carr didn't let being more than eight months pregnant keep her from the first day of the moose hunt Tuesday, Her husband, Brad, shot an eight-point bull at 7 a.m. (Submitted/Haley Carr)

"He was pretty quiet," she said. "He just snuck out. We looked over and saw him and he looked at us and gave us a little bark and down he went."

It's was the second year in a row Carr got a moose-hunting licence, something she was surprised to get only a year after shooting a cow moose.

"I kept dreaming of my husband shooting a moose, so I kept saying 'Oh Brad, you're going to get your moose licence and he's like 'Oh really.'"

But to their surprise, when they checked to see if either of them got a licence, it was Carr whose name had been drawn.

"I was like 'Oh no' because we didn't know if we'd be able to go."

She went hunting anyway, but in the end, Brad killed the moose.

"My hubby had to shoot it for me because my doctor told me I could not shoot."

Early shoot

Carr said she was glad they got the moose early — the eight-point bull weighing 675 pounds was shot at 7 a.m.

"Someone was looking out for me and knew I wasn't going to make it through the whole week."

Haley said she was able to climb up to the tree stand and back down. (Submitted/Haley Carr)

In 2017, Carr shot a cow moose but really wanted to get a bull.

Many people thought she was crazy to try this year but she didn't see it that way.

"I love to hunt and I didn't want to give up the opportunity to go and see my moose be shot."

As the licence-holder, Carr has to be present, even if the person listed as second gun shoots the animal.

The soon-to-be-mom said she and her husband will spend the rest of the week visiting with other hunters before their family expands.

The 2018 moose hunt runs for five days from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29. There were 4,465 licences available in this year's hunt.